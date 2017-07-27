Thank you for aid and support after house fire

To the Editor,

On behalf of the entire Robinson Family, we would like to send our sincerest gratitude to the Westborough Fire and Police Departments for their swift and valiant response to a house fire at 100 Milk Street on July 1st. We would also like to thank the Northborough, Southborough, Hopkinton, Grafton and Upton Fire Departments for their mutual aid in the matter. We will forever be indebted and grateful for the work you do. We are extremely fortunate to have such professional and well-trained fire personnel protecting our communities.

It’s been said that you can never fully understand the unrestrained power of a community until you are part of one. We are overwhelmed and truly thankful to be a part of the Westborough community. We would like to thank the Westborough community and beyond for their outpouring of support and well wishes during this difficult time.

With great appreciation,

Ken and Marcia Robinson