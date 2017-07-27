Westborough kids enjoy annual volleyball camp

By Dakota Antelman, Contributing Writer

Westborough – Several dozen Westborough kids spent the week of July 10 refining their volleyball skills with some of the town’s best players at the Westborough Recreation Department’s annual summer volleyball camp.

The camp offered attendees the chance to participate in drills and games designed to improve a variety of aspects of their game.

“This is a really great way to get the community involved,” said Gianna Scioletti, a recent Westborough High School (WHS) graduate and a former member of the WHS volleyball team who worked at the camp. “It’s a really fun camp and a great way to spread knowledge about volleyball.”

Scioletti, like many members of the WHS team, participated in this same camp when they were young. As the camp influenced them to join the high school team, they hope its 2017 running does the same for a new group of players.

“When I was a little kid and did this camp, I really looked up to the older kids,” said Julie Hutchinson, a camp worker and recent WHS graduate who also played Rangers volleyball. “It’s really cool to be in that position to teach them and get them excited to play volleyball at the high school.”

(Photos/Dakota Antelman)