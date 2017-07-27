Youngsters enjoy basketball camp
Northborough – Young basketball players have enjoyed working on their skills at a camp hosted by the Northborough Recreation Department this summer at the Robert E. Melican Middle School this summer.
Photos/Jeff Arnold
