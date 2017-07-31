Monday, July 31st, 2017 | Posted by

Assabet team’s robot throws out first pitch at Bravehearts’ game

(l to r) Assabet students Matt Ledger from Southborough, Mathew and Jacob Marinelli from West Boylston, and Jamieson Dunne from Clinton at the Worcester Bravehearts game with the robot they built and mascot Jake the Lion. (Photo/submitted)

Region – Students from the Robotics Team at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School were recently invited to Worcester Bravehearts baseball game at Holy Cross’ Fitton Field. The robot they built threw out the first pitch of the game. Mentors Randy Lennox and Marcus Fletcher worked with the students to build a robot that can pitch a baseball from the mound to home plate. The robot worked perfectly – the catcher didn’t even have to move to catch the pitch.

