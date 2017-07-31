Assabet team’s robot throws out first pitch at Bravehearts’ game
Region – Students from the Robotics Team at Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School were recently invited to Worcester Bravehearts baseball game at Holy Cross’ Fitton Field. The robot they built threw out the first pitch of the game. Mentors Randy Lennox and Marcus Fletcher worked with the students to build a robot that can pitch a baseball from the mound to home plate. The robot worked perfectly – the catcher didn’t even have to move to catch the pitch.
