Terrance F. O’Hara, 80, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Terrance F. O’Hara, 80, of Shrewsbury, a longtime Northborough teacher and principal, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family Saturday, July 29, 2017 after a long illness.

He is survived by his children, Terrance P. O’Hara and his wife Lisa of Longboat Key, Fla.; Michael J. O’Hara and his wife Claudine of Shrewsbury; Erin O’Hara and Marty McDonald, also of Shrewsbury; John O’Hara and his wife Libby of Worcester; and Colleen O’Hara, also of Worcester. He also leaves his first wife, Margaret (Fantoni) O’Hara of Worcester; eight grandchildren, Katelyn O’Hara, Nicole Genis, Rebecca Genis, Nicholas O’Hara, Ashley O’Hara, Jack O’Hara, Grace O’Hara and Ava O’Hara; his sister, Sharon and her husband Joseph DiChiara, of Hilton Head, S.C.; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and many close friends. Terry was predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Celia (Skaug) O’Hara, and his second wife, Carol (Kamosky) O’Hara.

Born in Worcester in 1936, Terry graduated from North High School in 1955 where he exceled in sports, including, baseball, basketball, football, and track. Terry then furthered his education by earning his Bachelor’s Degree from Worcester State College and his Master’s Degree in Education from Clark University. In 1992, he was inducted into the Worcester State University Sports Hall of Fame. While attending Worcester State, Terry played in every inning of every game, for all 4 years all while maintaining a career batting average of .354. Terry went on to spend a short time in the St. Louis Cardinals Organization.

Terry was also an avid golfer. He began golfing in his mid-20s and quickly exceled to become a highly competitive player. He held various memberships over the years at Holden Hills, Wachusett, Pleasant Valley, and Cyprian Keyes. Terry participated in and won numerous local and state tournaments throughout his golfing career, including several memorable Father-Son tournaments with each of his sons and Father – Daughter tournaments with his daughter Erin. He also carded six career holes in one.

Terry worked as a teacher and principal in Northborough Public Schools from 1961 to 2000. He began his career as a 6th grade teacher at Fraser Middle School, then accepted the Principal’s position with Zeh Elementary School. In 1974, Terry became Principal of Lincoln Elementary, and in 1981 joined Melican Middle as an Assistant Principal. The last six years of his career, he spent as a Social Studies teacher at Melican Middle. In addition, Terry was a member of the United States Army Reserves. He also taught driver’s education. He enjoyed doing home renovations and after retiring from the Northborough School System in 2000, he worked as a Residential Real Estate Appraiser for O’Hara-Buthray Associates.

Terry was a practical joker who loved being surrounded by his family, hosting cookouts, playing golf with friends and loved playing cards, especially the game of pitch. He was a caring and gentle man who did not hesitate to put others first and would always stop to help someone in the time of need.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4-8 p.m., in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. His funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 from the funeral home, with a procession to the Church of St Mary, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury, where Monsignor Michael Rose will celebrate his Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to either the Notre Dame Hospice, 555 Plantation St., Worcester, MA 01605 or the Alzheimer’s Association of Massachusetts/New Hampshire, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 www.alz.org.

Terry’s family is so grateful to the caring and dedicated team at Shrewsbury Crossings and Notre Dame Hospice, who so compassionately cared for him for the past several years.