Cadets graduate from Middlesex Sheriff’s Youth Public Safety Academy

Region – The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) concluded the second week of the Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) July 21 with graduation a ceremony at Chelmsford High School.

Over 180 cadets, ages 8-12, from Arlington, Billerica, Malden and Marlborough spent five days learning from members of the MSO, as well as local police and fire officials. This is the 18th year of the YPSA program.

“This program makes a real difference in the lives of Middlesex County families,” said Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian. “Not only do hundreds of youngsters get to have a fun and safe summer experience, but more importantly they get to know the members of their local police and fire departments who they come to trust.”

The Youth Public Safety Academy is offered as a low-cost, educational camp for county residents. The camp runs in six, one-week sessions and graduates hundreds of cadets each year.

The cadets participate in several exercises during the week including fire hazard training in the MSO’s fire safety trailer; team building activities at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Billerica; K9 demonstrations; and tours of local public safety facilities.