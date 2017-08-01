Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Marlborough Public Library to host children’s concert  

The Toe Jam Puppet Band (Photo/submitted)

Marlborough – The Marlborough Public Library will be hosting a children’s concert featuring the Toe Jam Puppet Band Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

The band’s shows are a special brand of interactive children’s entertainment that even grown-ups can actually enjoy. From dance songs like “Conga Line,” “Barn Dance” and “Block Cheese Dance Party” to interactive songs such as “Car Wash,” the flying “Laundry” and the wacky “Bubbles Machine,” everyone, young and old, can’t resist singing and dancing along. There will be an ice cream party immediately after the show. All ages are welcome.

The show will be in the library, 35 West Main St. and parking is in the back on Witherbee Street.

For more information, call 508-624-6900.  For times and days of events, or to register online, visit http://bit.ly/MarlboroughLibraryEvents

