Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Northboro Area Community Chorus to hold auditions

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Northborough – The Northboro Area Community Chorus (NACC) will soon start its 46th season.  Rehearsals in preparation for its annual Christmas concert begin Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the choral room at Algonquin Regional High School, 79 Bartlett St., Northborough.  Auditions are not required.  However, enthusiasm, friendliness and love of music is appreciated.

The NACC is supported in part by grants from the Northborough, Marlborough and Shrewsbury cultural councils which are supported in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.  Visit nacc.net or call 774-249-2497 for more information.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91145

Posted by on Aug 1 2017. Filed under Northborough, Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...
  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?

Recently Added