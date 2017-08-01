Northboro Area Community Chorus to hold auditions

Northborough – The Northboro Area Community Chorus (NACC) will soon start its 46th season. Rehearsals in preparation for its annual Christmas concert begin Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the choral room at Algonquin Regional High School, 79 Bartlett St., Northborough. Auditions are not required. However, enthusiasm, friendliness and love of music is appreciated.

The NACC is supported in part by grants from the Northborough, Marlborough and Shrewsbury cultural councils which are supported in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency. Visit nacc.net or call 774-249-2497 for more information.