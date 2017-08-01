Shrewsbury Woman’s Club awards scholarships

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Woman’s Club (SWC) recently awarded two local students, Arianna Kassos and Jake Mastrandrea, each a $1,000 scholarship.

(l to r) Mary Ellen Killelea (SWC Edu.), Maureen Zingarelli (SWC), Arianna Kassos, Jean Maynard (SWC Scholarship Chr.), Irene Grenier (SWC Dir.), Jake Mastrandrea, and Mr. Patrick Griffin.