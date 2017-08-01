Southborough officers and Framingham man injured in altercation

Southborough – Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus released this statement today:

On 7/28/2017, at 7:15 p.m., the Southborough Police Department responded to the Southborough Motor Lodge at 50 Turnpike Road for a Well Being call. A family member reported that a 29 year old male from Framingham was having a psychological issue, and possibly off of his medication.

Upon arrival, Sergeant James DeLuca and Officer William Woodford made contact with the male who was agitated and sweating profusely. The male quickly became combative, and attacked both Officers who were attempting to gain control without success. A long struggle ensued which included two ECW Taser deployments on the male, and a burst of pepper spray, while attempting to handcuff the subject.

The male was then transported by SFD Rescue to Framingham Hospital for a psychological evaluation, and treatment related to the use of force. Both Officers were also treated and released for injuries suffered during the confrontation. Ashland Police assisted on scene, and during the transport to Framingham.