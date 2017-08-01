Westborough Boy Scouts visit Olympic village

Westborough – Boy Scouts from Westborough’s Troop 100 recently spent five days in the Adirondack National Park in upstate New York. They toured Fort Ticonderoga, summited the second-highest peak in New York state, Algonquin Mountain, and toured the Olympic village of Lake Placid. One of the highlights of the trip was a morning spent at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, where the boys were provided behind-the-scenes access by Westborough’s own Olympian, Ashley (Hayden) Walden, an Olympic luger. After meeting many current and future U.S. Olympians, the boys were able to try out their own Olympic experience by taking a bobsled run at the Olympic bobsled venue.

Photos/submitted