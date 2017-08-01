Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough Boy Scouts visit Olympic village

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Scouts Sam French, Liam Johnson, Marquette Smith and Hunter Bramley try out the bobsled.

Westborough – Boy Scouts from Westborough’s Troop 100 recently spent five days in the Adirondack National Park in upstate New York. They toured Fort Ticonderoga, summited the second-highest peak in New York state, Algonquin Mountain, and toured the Olympic village of Lake Placid.  One of the highlights of the trip was a morning spent at the U.S. Olympic Training Center, where the boys were provided behind-the-scenes access by Westborough’s own Olympian, Ashley (Hayden) Walden, an Olympic luger.  After meeting many current and future U.S. Olympians, the boys were able to try out their own Olympic experience by taking a bobsled run at the Olympic bobsled venue.

 

Photos/submitted

Scouts atop Algonquin Mountain

Olympic luger Ashley Hayden Walden (front, far right) with members of Westborough’s Troop 100 at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91254

Posted by on Aug 1 2017. Filed under Photo Galleries, Sports, Stories With Good Photos, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...
  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?

Recently Added