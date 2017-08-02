Wednesday, August 2nd, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton police log, Aug. 4 edition

Grafton

Sunday, July 16

12:12 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious activity.

1:24 a.m. Carroll Rd. Suspicious auto.

1:59 a.m. Upton St. Suspicious person.

3:56 a.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

12:29 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Ambulance – medical.

3:36 p.m. Main St. Accident – with animal.

4:16 p.m. Hitchings Rd. Trespassing.

10:02 p.m. Carroll Rd. Vandalism.

Monday, July 17

10:18 a.m. Appalloosa Dr. Larceny/theft.

11:14 a.m. Pleasant St. Suspicious person.

1:58 p.m. Worcester St. Vandalism.

2:48 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

3:58 p.m. Worcester St./Carroll Rd. Accident – no injuries.

8:08 p.m. Nottingham Rd. Disturbance – general.

Tuesday, July 18

12:24 a.m. Arrested, Charles M. Kneeland Jr., 36, of 26 Orne St., Worcester, on warrant.

7:12 a.m. Edward Dr. Ambulance – medical.

12:07 p.m. Adams Rd. Suspicious auto.

5:46 p.m. Zgonis Dr. Ambulance – medical.

7:43 p.m. Milford Rd. Larceny/theft.

8:04 p.m. Pine St. Disturbance – general.

Wednesday, July 19

7:36 a.m. Luka Dr. Larceny/theft.

9:50 a.m. Meadow Ln. Vandalism.

3:27 p.m. Cross St. Ambulance – medical.

5:21 p.m. Church St. Parking violation.

7:32 p.m. Barbara Jean St. B&E – past.

Thursday, July 20

12:17 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

3:01 a.m. Old Westboro Rd. Ambulance – medical.

9:27 a.m. Worcester St. Accident – personal injury.

10:51 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious activity.

2:16 p.m. Upton St. Traffic hazard.

3:14 p.m. Providence Rd. Larceny/theft.

5:48 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Larceny/theft.

6:02 p.m. Airport Rd. Disturbance – general.

9:52 p.m. Arrested, Deja R. Rucker, 19, of 14 Mendon St., Worcester, for possession Class D drug over 1 ounce, warrant.

Friday, July 21

9:52 a.m. Providence Rd. Larceny/theft.

3:36 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

4:19 p.m. Potter Hill Rd. Suspicious person.

6:02 p.m. North St. Keeping the peace.

10:05 p.m. Westboro Rd. Well-being check.

Saturday, July 22

12:08 a.m. Messier St. Ambulance – medical.

2:04 a.m. Worcester St./Providence Rd. Suspicious person.

5:38 p.m. Main St. Suspicious auto.

10:26 a.m. Fitzpatrick Rd. Vandalism.

11:08 p.m. East St. Fire – illegal burning.

9:13 p.m. Bedford Dr. Ambulance – medical.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

 

