Jean E. Nolan, 82, of Grafton

Grafton – Jean E. Nolan, 82, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester following an illness.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William “Bill” Nolan, and her nephew, Gary Levesque, along with several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Levesque, in 1987.

Jean was born April 25, 1935 in Lynn and lived most of her life in Grafton with her husband Bill.

She worked at Grafton State Hospital for many years and then at Glavin Regional Center in Shrewsbury.

Closer to home she was happiest spending time with her husband Bill and being surrounded by her beloved dogs, cats and other animals she loved so much.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Jean with a memorial donation to The Grafton Food Bank, PO Box 324, Grafton, MA 01519.

Funeral services and burial will be private at her family’s convenience.

A Book of Memories to share a memory of Jean or message of sympathy with her family is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.

