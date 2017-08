Marlborough police log, Aug. 4 edition

Marlborough

Monday, July 24

10:19 a.m. Bolton St. Larceny.

11:34 a.m. Saint Ives Way. Fraud/forgery.

12:13 p.m. Pleasant St. B&E into MV.

1:29 p.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance.

2:35 p.m. Boston Post Road East. MVA with injuries.

2:45 p.m. Bolton St. MVA property damage only.

3:27 p.m. Bolton St. MVA property damage only.

4:41 p.m. Lincoln St. Auto theft.

6:52 p.m. Brook St. Vandalism.

8:58 p.m. Main St. Harassment.

9:45 p.m. Lincoln/Pleasant Sts. MVA with injuries.

10:37 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious MV.

Tuesday, July 25

2:06 a.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious activity.

3:13 a.m. Washington St. Suspicious activity.

8:04 a.m. Gay/Mechanic Sts. Suspicious activity.

9:46 a.m. Maple St. MVA property damage only.

10:16 a.m. Winthrop St. Disturbance.

12:28 a.m. Arrested, Kelli Marie Shay, 26, of 640 Main St., Worcester, for possess Class B drug, possess Class A drug, B&E for misdemeanor, warrant.

1:44 p.m. Orchard St. Suspicious activity.

3:55 p.m. East Main St. Suspicious MV.

5:57 p.m. West Main/Hayden Sts. MVA property damage only.

10:05 p.m. Symphony Rd. Suspicious activity.

10:56 p.m. Berlin Rd. Burglary/B&E past.

Wednesday, July 26

2:06 a.m. Maple St. Suspicious MV.

12:11 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Larceny.

1:12 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

4:23 p.m. Bolton/Lincoln Sts. MVA with injuries.

4:42 p.m. Ash/Hudson Sts. MVA with injuries.

5:30 p.m. Essex St. Vandalism.

6:44 p.m. Silver St. Disturbance.

8:02 p.m. Boston Post Road East. MVA with injuries.

8:14 p.m. Middle St. Harassment.

9:52 p.m. Lakeside Ave. Threats.

9:56 p.m. Tanners Path. Suspicious activity.

10:44 p.m. Arrested, Daniel B. Dixon, 28, of 187 West Main St., Marlborough, on warrant.

Thursday, July 27

8:34 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

1:06 p.m. Maple St. Fraud/forgery.

3:12 p.m. West Main St. Fraud/forgery.

5:30 p.m. Elm St. Larceny.

5:53 p.m. Ellis Ave. Fraud/forgery.

5:57 p.m. Pleasant St. Trespassing.

7:03 p.m. Brimsmead St. Suspicious MV.

10:36 p.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Trespassing.

10:55 p.m. Witherbee Ter. Disturbance.

Friday, July 28

1:30 a.m. Miele Rd. Vandalism.

2:40 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

10:01 a.m. Hemenway St. Fraud/forgery.

1:08 p.m. Broadmeadow Rd. Harassment.

2:30 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Assault.

2:53 p.m. Emer Rd. Vandalism.

5:01 p.m. Hemenway St. Fraud/forgery.

5:21 p.m. Stone Hill Rd. Burglary/B&E past.

6:06 p.m. Arrested, Timothy J. Glebus, 52, of 15 Ashley Ln., Marlborough, on warrant.

9:13 p.m. Meadow St. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, July 29

12:40 a.m. Briarwood Ln. Disturbance.

12:27 p.m. Water St. Harassment.

1:36 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny.

2:59 p.m. Boston Post Road East/Wayside Inn Rd. MVA with injuries.

4:25 p.m. Concord Rd. Disturbance.

6:18 p.m. Arrested, Jeovanny Valdez, 29, of 224 West Main St., Apt. 6, Marlborough, on OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, op MV with license suspended/revoked, warrant.

8:35 p.m. Eldorado Dr. Fraud/forgery.

9:14 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious MV.

11:28 p.m. Thompson Dr. Disturbance.

Sunday, July 30

12:11 a.m. Helen Dr. Disturbance.

12:20 a.m. Lincoln St. Disturbance.

1:09 a.m. Weed St. Vandalism.

4:44 a.m. Chestnut St. Disturbance.

1:25 p.m. Arrested, Holly Jordan, 39, of 799 Farm Rd., Apt. 25, Marlborough, for fail to appear upon recognizance, warrant.

3:23 p.m. Sidney St. Larceny.

7:15 p.m. Winter St. Disturbance.

8:13 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Disturbance.

11:24 p.m. Wayside Inn Rd. Suspicious activity.

Monday, July 31

2:49 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Suspicious activity.

5:36 a.m. Shanes Ln. Vandalism.

6:49 a.m. Clearview Dr./Roundtop Rd. Suspicious activity.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.