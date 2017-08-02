Northborough police log, Aug. 4 edition

Northborough

Sunday, July 16

7:43 a.m. Crawford St. Ambulance.

1:52 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Ambulance.

4:31 p.m. Arrested, Jeffrey R. Shea, 49, of 23 Summer St., Northborough, on warrant.

Monday, July 17

7:26 a.m. West Main St. Illegal dumping.

2:33 p.m. West Main St. Animal calls.

5:17 p.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance.

Tuesday, July 18

8:42 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

3:12 p.m. Avalon Dr. Ambulance.

5:11 p.m. Smith Rd. Animal calls.

6:06 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

Wednesday, July 19

3:47 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Ambulance

10:32 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.I.

12:41 p.m. Main St. Fire Dept. asst.

6:43 p.m. Forbes Rd. Ambulance.

8:06 p.m. Memorial Dr. Child abuse/neglect.

Thursday, July 20

2:28 a.m. West Main St. Disturbance.

11:35 a.m. Bearfoot Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

4:20 p.m. King St. Disturbance.

4:43 p.m. Blueberry Ln. Well-being check.

7:07 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Ambulance.

9:33 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

Friday, July 21

12:45 a.m. Main St. Shoplifting.

11:32 a.m. Greenland Cir. Fraud.

3:16 p.m. Bearfoot Rd. Ambulance.

5:44 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Fire Dept. asst.

10:32 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

Saturday, July 22

2:24 a.m. Arrested, Gregorio Espinoza Martinez, 22, of 190 Bolton St., Apt. 11, Marlborough, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of MV, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation special regulation.

11:25 a.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Ambulance.

3:17 p.m. West Main St. Accident: P.D.

5:11 p.m. Arrested, Paul A. Holmes, 53, of 28 Brookway Dr., Shrewsbury, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation special regulation, drink alcohol from open container in MV.

8:19 p.m. Arrested, Preelam Naini, 21, of 6 Thoreau Cir., Shrewsbury, for OUI liquor, speeding, drink alcohol from open container in MV, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

8:33 p.m. Crestwood Dr. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.