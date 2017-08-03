Drone technology is beneficial to the real estate game

By Scott Johnson

Real estate agents and home inspectors are always looking for innovative ways to keep their clients informed. One of the latest tools in the home buying and selling process is drones. Drones are remote-controlled pilot-less aircraft that allow aerial shots and different views of the property and can provide an added benefit to real estate transactions.

Here are three key ways drone technology is enhancing the real estate industry:

Provides quality photos and videos

Before drones became accessible to real estate professionals, aerial photos and videography were limited to grainy satellite images or expensive photography sessions. Drones provide a cost effective and visually stunning alternative — and can be used as a buzz-worthy mention to move the sale along. Drones also provide a way for prospective home buyers to experience a video or photo tour in an online home listing before taking the time to physically visit the house. Using this technology can help to diminish the extensive time it takes to tour available homes and can speed along the home transaction.

Catch potential property problem areas

While home inspectors are trained to uncover potential problems of a home, drones can offer another layer of enhancement to the inspections. They may be useful when inspecting steep/high roofs, chimneys and areas that might otherwise be inaccessible. With the recent changes by the FAA allowing commercial use of drones after going through a licensing process, this technology helps a qualified home inspector to reduce the unknown and potentially save homeowners the cost of previously undiscovered issues.

Provides a clear view of the land

Drones have the capability to show an entire property, which is especially beneficial when the area is expansive and includes additional features like stables, acreage, farmland or even a second dwelling. This also benefits home inspectors when looking for things that can sometimes be challenging to identify when conducting inspections on foot.

The industry continues to explore ways to leverage drone-collected data to better assist real estate professionals. This includes increased use of infrared scanning, site modeling and property analysis.

While drones are providing a competitive advantage, it is important they are always used properly. Operating a drone takes extensive practice as misuse can lead to unexpected injuries to people and property. It is critical that the drone operator, whether the real estate or home inspection professional, is properly licensed by the FAA, has a commercially registered drone, understands any local or state guidelines and is properly covered by insurance. As drones are new to the insurance world as well, not all polices automatically cover their use in commercial applications. With the use of real estate technology on the rise, the industry will continue to evolve and become more competitive than ever.

