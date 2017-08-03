Employee charged with alleged theft of copper cable in Southborough

Southborough – Southborough Police Chief Kenneth M. Paulhus released this statement this morning:

On, 7/12/2017, at 9:04 a.m., the Southborough Police took a complaint of Larceny over $250.00 from IES Construction Company. The location of the theft was a job site located at 28 Newton Street. The missing item was reported to be a spool of copper 600 KCMILS electrical cable valued at $4000.00. The cable was last accounted for approximately two weeks prior.

Lt. Sean James and Detective Keith Nichols were able develop information leading to charges of Larceny over $250.00, Accessory Before the Fact, and Conspiracy. A warrant has been issued for former employee Aaron Gadd (age 25) of Acushnet, MA. The stolen cable has not been recovered, and the case remains open.

Anyone having further information should contact Detective Nichols or Lt. James at 508- 485-2147.