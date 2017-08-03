Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 | Posted by

Employee charged with alleged theft of copper cable in Southborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Southborough – Southborough Police Chief Kenneth M. Paulhus released this statement this morning:

On, 7/12/2017, at 9:04 a.m., the Southborough Police took a complaint of Larceny over $250.00 from IES Construction Company.  The location of the theft was a job site located at 28 Newton Street.  The missing item was reported to be a spool of copper 600 KCMILS electrical cable valued at $4000.00.  The cable was last accounted for approximately two weeks prior.

Lt. Sean James and Detective Keith Nichols were able develop information leading to charges of Larceny over $250.00, Accessory Before the Fact, and Conspiracy.  A warrant has been issued for former employee Aaron Gadd (age 25) of Acushnet, MA.  The stolen cable has not been recovered, and the case remains open.

Anyone having further information should contact Detective Nichols or Lt. James at 508- 485-2147.

 

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91322

Posted by on Aug 3 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Police & Fire, Southborough, This Just In. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...
  • Judith Henderson: And just wait until like us when you’re done raising your much loved grandchildren and you...
  • Sandra: Can’t find you on Facebook. Are you guys doing microblading?
  • Sandra: Are you guys doing microblading?

Recently Added