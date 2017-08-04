Friday, August 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Residence at Orchard Grove hosts presentation on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease

Kelly McCarthy discusses her book at an event held at Tatnuck Booksellers July 25.
Photo/submitted

Region – In an effort to bring informative and educational resources to local seniors and their families, The Residence at Orchard Grove hosted a discussion and book-signing event with their dementia care expert, author, and the Corporate Manager of their Reflections Memory Care program, Kelly McCarthy, at Tatnuck Booksellers in Westborough July 25.

McCarthy discussed how the method described in her book, “Brass Ring Memoirs” is an effective and important tool for communicating with and caring for those affected by memory challenges.

This presentation was a great opportunity for caregivers, family members and industry professionals to learn supportive and successful techniques for best assisting a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

The Residence at Orchard Grove is a new 75,000 square foot, 80-apartment senior living community located at 258 Walnut St., Shrewsbury. Anticipated to open this fall, they are currently taking reservations. For more information, contact Elizabeth Mattei at 508-841-5735 or emattei@residenceorchardgrove.com or visit www.residenceorchardgrove.com.

