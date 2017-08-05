Foundation for MetroWest receives national recognition

Region – Foundation for MetroWest recently received accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence – National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations. This program establishes legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations everywhere.

“Meeting the national standards benchmarks is a rigorous, comprehensive process,” said Randy Royster, chair of the Community Foundations National Standards Board. “This accreditation is a significant accomplishment that indicates Foundation for MetroWest demonstrates a commitment to transparency, quality, integrity and accountability as it carries out its mission.”

The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grant-making and administration. With over 500 community foundations accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.

“This is an honor and an important step for us,” said Judith Salerno, Foundation for MetroWest executive director. “We have been working to strengthen the Metrowest community for over 20 years, and this recognition underscores our commitment to our donors, our grantees, and our community.”

Foundation for MetroWest works to meet critical community needs and support local causes, including family support, hunger relief, the environment, youth development, and arts and culture.

The foundation offers a range of charitable funds, allowing donors to advance a cause, support an individual organization, provide flexible support for community needs, or recommend individual grants. In addition to affirming the organization’s philanthropic services, the accreditation validates Foundation for MetroWest’s grant-making practices for the nonprofit community.

“Grantmaking is a lot like investing,” explained John J. O’Neil III, Foundation for MetroWest board chair. “We need to assess risks, weigh potential gains, diversify assets, monitor performance and operate fairly. With our National Standards accreditation, you can be assured that we’re doing just that.”

Established in 1995, the Foundation for MetroWest is the only community foundation serving the 33 cities and towns in the region. They promote philanthropy in the region, help donors maximize the impact of their local giving, serve as a resource for local nonprofits and enhance the quality of life for residents. Since inception, the foundation has granted more than $14 million to charitable organizations and currently stewards more than $18 million in charitable assets for current needs and future impact. To learn more, visit foundationformetrowest.org or call 508-647-2260.