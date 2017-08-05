One killed in Northborough car crash

Northborough – The Northborough Police Department released this statement today:

At approximate1y 1312 hours officers from the Northborough Police Department responded to a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 191 Main Street (Route 20, in front of Chet’s Diner.)

The occupants of both vehicles were transported to UMass University Campus in Worcester. One of the people involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of immediate family.