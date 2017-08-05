Shredding event at First United Methodist Church in Hudson

Hudson – First United Methodist Church, 34 Felton St., Hudson, will hold a shredding event Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is a free event organized in partnership with AARP. Each person is limited to three boxes of documents. Please do not drop your boxes at the church ahead of time and remove all staples and paper clips. More information is available at 978-562-2932 or at www.hudsonfumc.org.