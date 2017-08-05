Westborough VFW to host Car Show Sunday Aug. 6
Westborough – The VFW Post 9013 will be hosting its first annual Car Show Sunday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westborough High School, 90 West Main St. The event will feature muscle cars, hot rods and custom built cars as well as music, food and raffles.
