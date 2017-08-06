25th RF Wood Golf Tournament raises nearly $50,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs

Marlborough – On July 10, more than 200 golfers and volunteers joined together for the 25th year in memory of Bob “RF” Wood and raised funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest. The 25th annual RF Wood Kids Classic Golf Tournament was held at Stow Acres Country Club in Stow, and expanded to two courses to accommodate additional golfers. The event raised nearly $50,000 to support the club’s quality out-of-school programming that serves over 3,500 local youth each year.

Golfers enjoyed 18 holes of golf, lunch on the course provided by Panera Bread of Marlborough, a cocktail reception, and dinner. They also participated in raffles, betting holes and contests throughout the day, including a Hole-in-One contest for a 2017 Nissan Altima donated by Marlboro Nissan. Dinner was sponsored by Ken’s Foods, Inc.

“We are very excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the RF Wood Kids Classic and want to thank everyone who contributed to making this year’s tournament a great success,” said Fran Hurley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest.

At dinner, after the tournament, the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest, together with the Wood family of Hudson, presented the RF Wood Award to Brian Bowen of Hudson. For years, Bowen has been very involved in giving back to the Hudson community and has represented the many qualities that RF Wood valued – including outstanding dedication and volunteerism for the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest.

For information on how you can help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest through the 26th annual RF Wood Kids Classic Golf Tournament, contact Erin Harper at 508-485-4912, ext. 112.