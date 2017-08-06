Sunday, August 6th, 2017 | Posted by

25th RF Wood Golf Tournament raises nearly $50,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Brian Bowen (far right), the recipient of the RF Wood Award which honors an individual who is committed to giving back to the community, plays a round of golf with friends at the 25th RF Wood Kids Classic Golf Tournament to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest. (Photo/submitted)

Marlborough – On July 10, more than 200 golfers and volunteers joined together for the 25th year in memory of Bob “RF” Wood and raised funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest. The 25th annual RF Wood Kids Classic Golf Tournament was held at Stow Acres Country Club in Stow, and expanded to two courses to accommodate additional golfers. The event raised nearly $50,000 to support the club’s quality out-of-school programming that serves over 3,500 local youth each year.

Golfers enjoyed 18 holes of golf, lunch on the course provided by Panera Bread of Marlborough, a cocktail reception, and dinner. They also participated in raffles, betting holes and contests throughout the day, including a Hole-in-One contest for a 2017 Nissan Altima donated by Marlboro Nissan. Dinner was sponsored by Ken’s Foods, Inc.

“We are very excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the RF Wood Kids Classic and want to thank everyone who contributed to making this year’s tournament a great success,” said Fran Hurley, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest.

At dinner, after the tournament, the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest, together with the Wood family of Hudson, presented the RF Wood Award to Brian Bowen of Hudson. For years, Bowen has been very involved in giving back to the Hudson community and has represented the many qualities that RF Wood valued – including outstanding dedication and volunteerism for the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest.

For information on how you can help support the Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest through the 26th annual RF Wood Kids Classic Golf Tournament, contact Erin Harper at 508-485-4912, ext. 112.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91516

Posted by on Aug 6 2017. Filed under Marlborough, Neighbors helping neighbors. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...
  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...

Recently Added