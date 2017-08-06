Sunday, August 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Ninth annual Briarwood Golf Outing to be held Sept. 28

Region – The Briarwood Community is accepting registrations for its ninth annual Golf Outing Thursday, Sept. 28, at Wachusett Country Club in West Boylston. Proceeds from the event will benefit a backup emergency generator for resident safety, comfort and care. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The festivities will include a Florida-style scramble tournament, a cocktail hour and gala dinner, silent and live auctions, and raffle drawings. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available.

Prizes for the golfers are announced during the evening festivities. Fees are $200 per golfer for the full day, $750 for a foursome, and $50 for the gala dinner only.

Tournament sponsors are M&T Bank, Masonic Health Systems, General Mechanical Contractors and Home Care Solutions. The hole-in-one prize automobile is generously donated by Wagner Motors.

A downloadable brochure is available at www.BriarwoodRetirement.com. For more information, contact Susan Lemke at 508-852-9002.

Briarwood is a nonprofit senior living community offering independent living cottages and apartments, assisted living, and the Knollwood Nursing Center for skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.

