Westborough images now available in the Digital Commonwealth

Westborough – The images gathered at the Westborough Public Library’s “Westborough: Your Town – Your History” Scanning Day, which was held in February, are now available online at the Digital Commonwealth (http://bit.ly/scanday2017).

At this event, people brought in historical items from their homes to be scanned, so that the images could be added to the library’s Digital Repository (http://repository.westborougharchive.org/). The idea of the program was to bring out the history of Westborough that is hidden away in attics, basements, or in plain sight, and make it available to the world. The addition of this collection to the Digital Commonwealth will keep these images safe for years to come.

Other Westborough Public Library collections available in the Digital Commonwealth include historical town administrative records, documents relating to Westborough’s participation in the American Revolution, records from the Lyman State Reform School, and a World War II Memorial Scrapbook.

The Digital Commonwealth is a statewide program that provides online access to digitized collections from historical and cultural institutions across all of Massachusetts. The Scanning Day event was made possible by a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, contact Local History Librarian Anthony Vaver at 508-366-3050.