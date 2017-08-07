Shrewsbury student organizes health walk in memory of late grandmother

Shrewsbury – A Summer Health Walk for Heart Disease Prevention will be held at Dean Park, 805 Main St., Shrewsbury, Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 -10 a.m. The public is invited to participate in this event which will serve as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The fee is $10 in advance (sign up at the Shrewsbury Senior Center) or $15 at the event (in front of the tennis courts at Dean Park).

The event is being organized by Abhinav Kareddy, a rising senior at Shrewsbury High School who is also a Council on Aging volunteer, in memory of his late grandmother, Indira Yaramaka, who passed away from heart disease.

“In my case, heart disease runs on both sides of my family, and so I created a health walk for preventing heart disease within my community, so that we can take a stand and fight against this danger,” he said on the fundraising page he created for the event. (http://honor.americanheart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/NAT-IFEFUNraise?px=13254758&pg=personal&fr_id=2320).

“In my family, my grandmother recently passed away from a heart condition, and with the unlimited amount of love she showed me, and I her, it has been hard to move on from such a tragedy. The health walk for prevention of heart disease is created in memory of her cause of death, to make sure that no one in the future dies like how my grandmother did,” he wrote.

“We know that no one has the power to bring back the dead, but we do have the power to change our risk for heart disease. We can control what we want. We can exercise and choose to make healthy eating choices, further reducing our risk for a heart condition. The health walk I create is the stepping stone for us.”

Participants the day of the event may walk as little or as much as they desire.

Donations may also be sent to the Shrewsbury Senior Center, 98 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

For more information contact Abhinav at 508-841-8460 or abhinav.kareddy@yahoo.com.