Monday, August 7th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury student organizes health walk in memory of late grandmother

Email, RSS Follow
Email

The walk is being organized by Abhinav Kareddy in memory of his late grandmother, Indira Yaramaka. Photo/courtesy Abhinav Kareddy

Shrewsbury – A Summer Health Walk for Heart Disease Prevention will be held at Dean Park, 805 Main St., Shrewsbury, Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8 -10 a.m. The public is invited to participate in this event which will serve as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association. The fee is $10 in advance (sign up at the Shrewsbury Senior Center) or $15 at the event (in front of the tennis courts at Dean Park).

The event is being organized by Abhinav Kareddy, a rising senior at Shrewsbury High School who is also a Council on Aging volunteer, in memory of his late grandmother, Indira Yaramaka, who passed away from heart disease.

“In my case, heart disease runs on both sides of my family, and so I created a health walk for preventing heart disease within my community, so that we can take a stand and fight against this danger,” he said on the fundraising page he created for the event. (http://honor.americanheart.org/site/TR/FunRaiser/NAT-IFEFUNraise?px=13254758&pg=personal&fr_id=2320).

“In my family, my grandmother recently passed away from a heart condition, and with the unlimited amount of love she showed me, and I her, it has been hard to move on from such a tragedy. The health walk for prevention of heart disease is created in memory of her cause of death, to make sure that no one in the future dies like how my grandmother did,” he wrote.

“We know that no one has the power to bring back the dead, but we do have the power to change our risk for heart disease. We can control what we want. We can exercise and choose to make healthy eating choices, further reducing our risk for a heart condition. The health walk I create is the stepping stone for us.”

Participants the day of the event may walk as little or as much as they desire.

Donations may also be sent to the Shrewsbury Senior Center, 98 Maple Ave., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.

For more information contact Abhinav at 508-841-8460 or abhinav.kareddy@yahoo.com.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91558

Posted by on Aug 7 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, People and Places, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...
  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...
  • High Return Real Estate: Great post! I agree that buying a house has more positives to negatives, but most...

Recently Added