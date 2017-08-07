Westborough man cited after car crashes into restaurant

Westborough – A Westborough man has been cited after crashing his car into Christina’s Cafe early Sunday morning, Aug. 7. Although the building had significant damage, the restaurant is open for business again this morning after being forced to shut down on Sunday.

Westborough Police Chief Alan Gordon released the following statement regarding the accident:

On 8/6/17, at approximately 12:51 AM, the Westborough Police Department responded to 22 South St., Christina’s Restaurant, for a report of a vehicle crashing into their building. The arriving units located a 2017 VW GTI across the sidewalk and into the left front of the building. The vehicle received significant damage along with the building.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Aidas R. Rudis age 23 of 5 Piccadilly Way Westborough. He was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Off. Joshua Croft. Rudis reportedly fell asleep while operating the vehicle and crossed the roadway striking the building. It appears that most of the damage was to a door leading to the second floor of 22 South St.

Rudis was cited for impeded operation and a marked lanes violation.