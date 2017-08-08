Tuesday, August 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Doris E. Brunette, 97, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Doris E. Brunette, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

She was born Jan. 23, 1920 in Worcester, the daughter of Joseph N. and Delia M. (Malboeuf) Brunette.

Doris graduated from Commerce High School and worked as an assistant chief operator for New England Telephone for many years, retiring in 1982. She enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, and eating out. Doris will be truly missed by those who loved her.

Doris is survived by her caregivers, her sister, Jeanne Hanam of Shrewsbury, and her nephew, Michael Hanam, his wife Christine and their children Kyle, Samantha J. and Scott C. Hanam. She also leaves many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Paul O. and Leo Brunette, and four sisters, Irene Curé, Lorraine Leturneau, Blanche Vania and Norma Baulay.

A graveside service will be held privately at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester. Doris’s family will be planning a Mass at a later date.

Those who wish to remember Doris by way of a memorial tribute are kindly asked to consider Worcester County Food Bank , 474 Boston Tpke., Shrewsbury MA 01545 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester.

