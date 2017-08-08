Ella T. Greelis, 80, of Hudson

Hudson – Ella T. (Quillin) Greelis, 80, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. She leaves behind her beloved husband of over 61 years, John R. Greelis.

In addition to her husband, Ella also leaves behind her four children, Cindy J. Woodbury and her husband Mark of Hudson, Jack P. Greelis and his partner Jeannie Bentley of Carlsbad, Calif., Dave L. Greelis and his wife Jean of Pepperell, and Kathy A. Kaminiski and her husband Chad of Marlborough; seven grandchildren, Tara Sullivan, Kristen Woodbury, Kyle Woodbbury, Sean Bentley, Justin Greelis, Sam Greelis, and Ryan Greelis; two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Harvey Sullivan; and her sister, Rose Boji. Ella was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Kathleen (Scally) Quillin, and her siblings, Jim Quillin, Jack Quillin, and Sister Jacqueline Quillin.

Ella was born Oct. 3, 1936 in New Hampton, Iowa. She was raised in Lawler, Iowa, where she graduated high school with the class of 1954. She went on to marry the love of her life, John Greelish, April 7, 1956 and together they raised their family, eventually settling in Hudson, with stops in Cedar Falls, Iowa; Freeport, Ill.; Scotland, and Sudbury, along the way.

Ella was a dedicated homemaker who devoted her life to taking care of her family. Despite her Midwest roots, she was an avid Boston Celtics fan. She also enjoyed participating in her bowling league at Town and Country Bowling in Shrewsbury.

Ella loved her many dogs that she raised over the years, especially her Chihuahua, “Chi Chi.” Most of all, she loved spending time with her family; every week she looked forward to her “Saturday Date Night” with her husband John.

Ella’s legacy will live on through the many lives she has touched and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Ella will be laid to rest Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. There will be a short ceremony at the cemetery, followed by the burial. Afterward, there will be a gathering at the Greelis home for lunch at 2 Karen Cir., Hudson. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., is honored to be assisting with her arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer to have donations made to Buddy Dog Humane Society Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776 (978-443-6990 info@buddydoghs.org).