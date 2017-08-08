Francis J. Horan Jr., 84, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Francis J. “Frank” Horan, Jr., 84, longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.

Frank leaves behind his beloved wife of more than 60 years, Madeline J. (Cavanaugh) Horan, and four children, James and his wife Diana of Worcester, Timothy and his wife Michele of Shrewsbury, Thomas and his wife Heather of Framingham, and Maryellen and her husband Dean Behrend of Wellesley. Frank was Grampa of ten grandchildren and he was proud of all of their accomplishments: Patrick Horan and his wife Lindsey, Delaney Horan, Sean Horan, Megan Horan, Mariah Horan, Lydia Horan, Lindsay Horan, Matthew Horan, Dean Behrend Jr. and Bella Behrend.

Frank was a graduate of South High School and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He worked for over 40 years at the Massachusetts Electric Company, retiring as a Vice President.

He loved spending time with his family at home, on the Cape and travelling. He was a passionate fan of Notre Dame Football and all the Boston sports teams. One special memory is a trip that Frank took in 2005 with some of his family to South Bend to attend the USC v. Notre Dame game. He was an avid follower of the stock market, the financial times and world events.

Frank was a phenomenal and loving husband, father and grandfather. He spent his entire life giving all of his love, support and guidance to his family. He will be forever cherished in our hearts.

A Mass honoring his life was celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 8 in St. Mary’s Church of Shrewsbury, with interment at St. John’s Cemetery of Worcester.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the Boston Children’s Hospital, Neurology or Joslin Diabetes Center, would be appreciated.