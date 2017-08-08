Ione A. Duplin, 77, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Ione A. (Broderick) Duplin, 77, of Lady’s Island, S.C., formerly of Marlborough, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, S.C., in the loving presence of her two sons, David and Robert. Ione was the wife of the late Albert L. Duplin of Hudson who died in 2001.

She was born and raised in Clinton and later Marlborough. Ione was the daughter of the late Alexander and Jennie (Kubiak) Broderick and was a graduate of Marlborough High School.

Ione worked for Raytheon, Hudson Lock and later was a store manager at several Honey Farms locations. Once settled into South Carolina, Ione managed the Seven Day Convenience Store located in the Weapons Battalion on MCRD Parris Island until she retired.

Ione was an active member of the AmVets Auxiliary Post # 70 in Port Royal, S.C. and held several officer positions. Ione was an ardent supporter for animal rights and an active member of the ASPCA. She adored her rescue dog, Layla, who she pampered with love and affection. Ione had a passion for word puzzles, enjoyed her Elvis Presley music and her daily ritual of reading on the back deck in the warmth of South Carolina.

Ione leaves two sons, David L. Duplin and his wife Karen of Shrewsbury and Robert J. Duplin and Lee Dumais of Middleboro; two sisters, Beverly Plante of Marlborough and Evelyn Trombetta of Florida; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Lauren, Michael, and Kristen; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. Ione was predeceased by her son, Michael, sister Irene Merced, and brother Raymond Broderick.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 a.m., in the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, 278 Cox St., Hudson. Calling hours will be held Friday prior to the service from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

All are invited to sign Ione’s online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com.