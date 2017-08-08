Meghan E. Farrell, 25, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Meghan E. Farrell, 25, of Marlborough, died suddenly Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 as a result of an automobile accident. Meghan was the daughter of Troy and Wendy (Shorrock) Farrell, both of Marlborough.

She was a graduate of Bryant University, class of 2014, where she studied and earned her degree in Business Finance. Prior to that, Meghan graduated from Marian High School, Framingham, in the class of 2010.

She interned at Raytheon Company in Marlborough as a Financial Analyst from 2011 through 2014 and took on a full-time position in her chosen field.

Meghan had a quick smile and wit that would brighten any situation. “You can turn off the sun, but I’m still gonna shine.” She loved her family, the beach, fishing, and travel. Meghan was also an avid sports fan and followed the Patriots and Bruins religiously.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, David and Inez Farrell of Natick and Mark and Nancy Shorrock of Attleboro, as well as her uncles and aunts, David and Kate Farrell of Los Altos, Calif., Mark Farrell of Kittery, Maine, James and Tracy Griffin of Sutton, Jill Shorrock and Alex Moretti of Cranston, R.I., and Peter and Marilyn Shorrock of Wheelwright. Meghan is also survived by many loving cousins, including Rebecca, Michael and Quinn Griffin of Sutton; Reilly and Erin of Los Altos, Calif.; PJ Shorrock of Worcester; Samantha Shorrock of Wheelwright; and Rozann Fowler of Worcester.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5-8 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will be private.

Donations may be made in Meghan’s memory to Learn to Cope, 4 Court St., Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 (www.learn2cope.org).