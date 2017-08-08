Meryl A. Giedymin, 24, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Meryl Anastasia Giedymin, a lifelong resident of Shrewsbury, was born Feb. 13, 1993, the second of five children. Fiercely independent, wildly artistic, and ever loyal, Meryl loved to express herself through drawing, photography, and her ever-expanding collection of tattoos. She loved living life to the fullest: being outdoors, taking long drives, going to concerts, and spending time with her large family, especially her siblings, cousins, and her grandparents, who she loved dearly.

After moving on from Shrewsbury High School, Meryl was creative in career choices, doing everything from cosmetology to phlebotomy to becoming a dialysis technician. She was passionate about working with people, and could always be found chatting, laughing, and working to put a smile on someone’s face. She had many friends from all over the world, and will be sorely missed by many. She will be remembered for her free spirit, her inspiring outlook, and her adventurous soul.

Meryl leaves behind her parents, Mary Orciuch of Shrewsbury and Jerome Giedymin of Worcester; her siblings, Kelsey, Olivia, Georgia, and Connor, all of Shrewsbury; her beloved orange cat, Jack; and a tremendous network of extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to Learn to Cope, a non-profit support network that offers education, resources, peer support and hope for parents and family members coping with a loved one’s addictions.

A Mass honoring her life was celebrated Aug. 7 in St. Mary’s Church of Shrewsbury. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.