Roland L. Breault, 91, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Roland L. Breault, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Charlton, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 46 years, Lucy (DeMaria) Breault.

Roland is survived by two sons, Francis Breault and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury and Arthur Breault and his wife Paulette of Charlton; a sister, Beverly Kirkpatrick of Portland, Ore.; six grandchildren, Kerry, Jennifer, Michael, Alicia, Rebecca, and Jonathan; nine great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Roland was born in Worcester, son of the late Roland and Florence (Reid) Breault. He attended Worcester Public Schools, and later joined the United States Navy, where he served during World War II, aboard the U.S.S. Freemont.

Following his discharge, Roland met and married the love of his life, Lucy. They lived in Shrewsbury before moving to Charlton, where they lived for many years, before returning to Shrewsbury in the early 2000s after Lucy passed away.

Roland worked as a line man and heavy equipment operator with New England Power for 43 years, before retiring in 1988.

He attended Mass at Saint Anne and at Saint Mary Churches in Shrewsbury. He was a member of the Italian American Victory Club, the Charlton Sportsman’s Club, the Moose Lodge, American Legion Post 205 in Rochdale, and the I.B.E.W. Local 136.

He was proud of his service to the United States and was a regular participant in the reunions with his fellow sailors from the U.S.S. Freemont.

Family and Friends are invited to gather Friday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m., to remember and celebrate his life at Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Interment beside his wife in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury, will be held privately.