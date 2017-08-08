Westborough Police arrest Melrose man wanted for attempted murder

Westborough – Westborough Police Chief Alan Gordon and Melrose Police Chief Michael L. Lyle both released statements this afternoon announcing the arrest of a Melrose man who had been wanted for attempted murder and other charges.

The suspect, John C. Ferreira, age 54 of 99 Vinton St. Melrose, was arrested in Westborough this afternoon by Westborough Police Officers Michael Daniels and Chris Atchue without incident.

According to a statement from Lyle, Ferreira was wanted for Assault with Intent to Murder after he allegedly broke into the Vinton Street, Melrose home of two women he is acquainted with and violently attacked them on Friday, Aug.4. He then fled the scene in a red Toyota Corolla.

Melrose Police immediately issued an advisory to other law enforcement agencies and distributed a press release with photos and a description of Ferreira and the vehicle in an effort to locate him.

Around 12:30 p.m. today, a Westborough police officer on patrol in the area of an old flea market off Route 9 recognized the red Toyota Corolla and attempted to make contact.

When the driver, later identified as Ferreira, noticed the police car, he immediately fled. The officer ran the plates of the vehicle, which came back stolen.

Westborough Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and placed Ferreira under arrest without incident.

Ferreira is currently being held at the Southborough Police Department. He will be transported to the Melrose Police Department later this afternoon, where he will be held pending his arraignment at Malden District Court.

“I want to sincerely thank the Westborough Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and all the state and federal law enforcement agencies that assisted us during our investigation and search for this suspect,” Chief Lyle said. “This afternoon’s arrest was due to the keen observation skills of the Westborough officer on duty, and we’re thankful that it occurred without incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

Ferreira has been charged with:

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (two counts)

Kidnapping with Serious Bodily Injury (two counts)

Armed Assault to Rob

Home Invasion

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Attempted Murder

Mayhem

Additionally, Ferreira has six motor vehicle default warrants out of Peabody District Court.