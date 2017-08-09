Demers joins Afonso Real Estate

Westborough – Brenda Demers has announced that she has joined the Afonso Real Estate team. Afonso is a local full service brokerage that has, for over 30 years, serviced buyers, sellers, and renters, as well as commercial and new construction needs in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Afonso has also been in the building industry for over 25 years, building homes for families that either come back to upgrade, downsize or refer to others.

Demers noted that working with Afonso’s will give her the opportunity to offer her clients a broader diversification working with resale as well as new construction.

Demers appreciates her clients’ support and believes referrals are the key and future to any successful business. For more information contact Demers at 508-779-7777; demerssells@gmail.com or bdemers@afonsore.com; and visit www.demershomes.com