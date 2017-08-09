Grafton police log, Aug. 11 edition

Grafton

Sunday, July 23

9:13 a.m. Maxwell Dr. Ambulance medical – EMD.

6:04 p.m. Mass Pike W. Ambulance – car accident.

6:57 p.m. Providence Rd. Accident – with animal.

8:17 p.m. Hill St. Erratic operator.

Monday, July 24

12:21 a.m. Waterville St. Larceny/theft.

11:41 a.m. Parmenter Rd. Trespassing.

12:00 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Threatening.

12:37 p.m. Keith Hill Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

2:26 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

3:21 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

4:17 p.m. Providence Rd. Scam/attempted scam.

5:08 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

11:32 p.m. Providence Rd. Ambulance medical – EMD.

Tuesday, July 25

8:33 a.m. Maple Ave./Ferry St. Road hazard.

10:27 a.m. Worcester St. Harassment.

10:40 a.m. Lordvale Blvd. Suspicious auto.

4:18 p.m. Aspen Ave. Suspicious activity.

9:49 p.m. Providence Rd. Ambulance – medical.

Wednesday, July 26

10:40 a.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

10:54 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious auto.

1:32 p.m. Main St. Erratic operator.

3:06 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

7:03 p.m. Sibley St. Suspicious activity.

8:45 p.m. Pine St. Disturbance – general.

11:30 p.m. Bedford Dr. Disperse youth.

Thursday, July 27

8:31 a.m. Heidi Ln. Suspicious auto.

10:04 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious person.

10:11 a.m. Providence Rd. Suspicious person.

1:04 p.m. Providence Rd. Credit fraud/identity theft.

3:43 p.m. Waterville St. Suspicious activity.

5:19 p.m. Ferry St. Ambulance – medical.

6:58 p.m. Donahue Ln. Animal complaint.

Friday, July 28

12:34 a.m. North St. Suspicious auto.

12:45 a.m. Hollywood St. Suspicious auto.

12:50 a.m. Main St. Disturbance – loud noise.

1:03 a.m. Westboro Rd. Suspicious auto.

10:11 a.m. Falmouth Dr. Fire – illegal burning.

2:19 p.m. Kaye Cir. Suspicious activity.

3:32 p.m. Stonegate Cir. Well-being check.

5:57 p.m. George Hill Rd. Suspicious person.

6:35 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Suspicious person.

Saturday, July 29

12:53 a.m. Providence Rd./Pleasant St. Disturbance – loud noise.

3:14 a.m. Milford Rd. Suspicious activity.

10:56 a.m. Main/Ferry Sts. Parking violation.

12:31 p.m. Keith Hill Rd. Animal complaint.

2:34 p.m. Magill Dr. Well-being check.

5:37 p.m. Milford Rd. Disturbance – neighbor.

8:38 p.m. River Ave. Disturbance – loud noise.

9:14 p.m. Old Upton Rd. Disturbance – loud noise.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.