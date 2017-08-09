Katherine J. Pendergast, 87, of Grafton

Grafton – Katherine J. Pendergast, 87, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, David J. Pendergast.

She leaves her daughters, Janet Gemme and her husband John, Joan Thorne, Kathleen Goulet and her husband Stephen, all of Grafton, and Susan McMackin and her husband William Litwin of Cohasset; her grandchildren, Christine and Corinna McMackin, Courtney Fitzgerald, Erin Guyette, Kaitlin McSweeney and Michelle Gemme, Michael Thorne and Kaley Steen, and Ryan, Kevin and Meaghan Goulet; and 12 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Marie Coyle, and her brother, Timothy McGillicuddy. Her brother, John McGillicuddy, and son-in-law, Bruce Thorne, predeceased her.

Katherine was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Kelly) McGillicuddy. She was a devoted wife and mother, who spent most of her years caring for her family. She and David retired to Florida for 20 years and moved back to Grafton to be closer to their family in 2010.

Katherine was a devoted member of St. Mary’s Church in North Grafton and a long-time CCD teacher. Those who knew Katherine will remember her for always putting her faith and family first.

In lieu of flowers her family requests donations to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 100 Trade Center G500, Woburn, MA 01801.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Aug. 7 at St. Mary’s Church of North Grafton, and she was then laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in Grafton. Roney Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.