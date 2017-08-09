Marlborough: A community with a history of summer fun

By Linda L. Rennie, Marlborough Historical Society

Marlborough – As we sit in the middle of summer here in Marlborough with our many restaurants, parks, beach and summer events, we remember that our community has always embraced this time of year.

In years past, the population enjoyed many July celebrations such as the one in 1867 where over 50 rockets were sent up. Also that year Prof. Samuel A. King’s balloon, with seven companions went up in the Hyperion from Boston Common at 6 p.m. It passed over Natick, Framingham, Marlborough, West Village and finally landed in New Salem. Among the seven passengers were residents from Marlborough.

Marlborough has had a history of filling the city with summer music. 1872 was such a year. In July of that year a reception of the French band was held. On July 10 there was the Irish band with 40 pieces. On July 14 of that year the Marlborough Choral Union with its 132 members performed with conductor F.W. Riley and Organist Henry F. Felton.

Throughout the summers the city has always understood the value of music and the joy it brings the community. Each Thursday in the city’s common we continue to have musical performances. The traditional Labor Day parade brings summer to a close each year with a reminder that Marlborough is a city that enjoys the season.

As the population grows and the city’s industries and businesses boom, the summer joy of celebration continues in Marlborough.