Marlborough police log, Aug. 11 edition

Marlborough

Monday, July 31

11:34 a.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

1:55 p.m. Harvard St. Auto theft.

4:03 p.m. Howland St. Well-being check.

6:14 p.m. Robin Hill St./Waterford Dr. Suspicious activity.

6:38 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious MV.

6:55 p.m. Silver St. Disturbance.

8:18 p.m. Harvard St. Threats.

9:59 p.m. East Main St. Disturbance.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12:29 a.m. Mustang Ave. Suspicious activity.

12:30 a.m. Donahue Dr. Well-being check.

7:44 a.m. Pleasant St. Larceny.

8:07 a.m. Hosmer St. Suspicious activity.

8:21 a.m. Farm Rd. Burglary/past B&E.

1:25 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Harassment.

4:21 p.m. West Main St. Well-being check.

8:35 p.m. Elm St. Suspicious MV.

9:09 p.m. Newton St. Burglary/past B&E.

9:30 p.m. Helen Dr. well-being check.

10:50 p.m. East Main St. Disturbance.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

1:21 a.m. Maple St. Suspicious MV.

1:58 a.m. West Main St. Suspicious activity.

8:49 a.m. Hosmer/East Main Sts. MVA property damage only.

10:33 a.m. West Main St. Fraud/forgery.

1:18 p.m. South St. Larceny.

1:24 p.m. Azalea Ln. Larceny.

1:36 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

4:52 p.m. Hosmer St./Spoonhill Ave. MVA with injuries.

5:39 p.m. Newton St. Larceny.

5:42 p.m. Gleason St. Vandalism.

7:16 p.m. Maple/Walker Sts. MVA property damage only.

9:46 p.m. Parmenter Rd. MVA with injuries.

10:16 p.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, Aug. 3

12:51 a.m. Bolton St. Suspicious MV.

10:26 a.m. Lincoln St. Vandalism.

10:32 a.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd./Austen Way. Suspicious activity.

12:22 p.m. Briarwood Ln. B&E into MV.

12:47 p.m. Settlers Ln. Harassment.

2:36 p.m. Pleasant St. Larceny.

3:32 p.m. Maple St. Well-being check.

6:31 p.m. Arrested, Joseph Levitre, 27, of 70 Waterville St., Grafton, for larceny of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, fail to stop/yield, fail to slow, op MV with license suspended/revoked, warrant.

9:15 p.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

9:26 p.m. Maple St. Suspicious activity.

10:10 p.m. East Main St. Suspicious activity.

10:17 p.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

11:30 p.m. Boston Post Road West. Suspicious activity.

Friday, Aug. 4

1:06 a.m. West Main St. Vandalism.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.