Northborough police log, Aug. 11 edition

Northborough

Sunday, July 23

8:59 a.m. Pinehaven Dr. Ambulance.

1:10 p.m. Ball St. Assault.

1:33 p.m. Hudson St. Larceny.

4:15 p.m. Winter St. Vandalism.

6:26 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

9:01 p.m. Maple St. Disturbance.

Monday, July 24

5:24 a.m. Lawrence St. Fire Dept. asst.

3:09 p.m. Shops Way. Ambulance.

4:39 p.m. Shops Way. Larceny.

9:31 p.m. Hudson St. Fraud.

Tuesday, July 25

8:09 a.m. Southwest Cutoff. Disturbance.

1:58 p.m. Park St. Larceny.

3:31 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

8:44 p.m. Lincoln St. Assault.

Wednesday, July 26

4:09 p.m. South St. Well-being check.

5:15 p.m. Crawford St. Ambulance.

9:09 p.m. Southwest Cutoff. Accident: P.D.

Thursday, July 27

1:01 p.m. Indian meadow Dr. Scams.

3:16 p.m. Brigham St. Fraud.

3:40 p.m. Hamilton Rd. Larceny.

8:54 p.m. Collins Rd. Accident: P.D.

Friday, July 28

5:26 a.m. Howard St. Animal calls.

8:51 a.m. Hudson St. Ambulance.

11:08 a.m. Lincoln St. Ambulance.

11:32 a.m. Carriage Hill Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

5:06 p.m. Shops Way. Well-being check.

Saturday, July 29

5:12 a.m. Rustic Dr. Fire Dept. asst.

12:02 p.m. Westbrook Rd. Ambulance.

4:08 p.m. Rice Ave. Disturbance.

10:04 p.m. East Main St. Disturbance.

11:24 p.m. Iroquois Dr. Ambulance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.