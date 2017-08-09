Shrewsbury police log, Aug. 11 edition

Shrewsbury

Friday, July 28

8:32 a.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

9:09 a.m. Bannister St. Medical call.

1:17 p.m. Tennis Dr. Dispute.

2:17 p.m. Eagle Dr. Medical call.

5:26 p.m. Arrested, Alex J. Delacruz, 26, of 34 Beacon St., Apt. BL, Worcester, for number plate violation, op MV with license suspended.

5:25 p.m. Boston Tpke. Accident with injury.

8:41 p.m. Overlook Ave. Animal complaint.

Saturday, July 29

12:34 a.m. Pleasant View St. Medical call.

3:11 a.m. Bowditch Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

5:55 a.m. Crescent St. Well-being check.

9:31 a.m. Arrested, Rafael L. Castro, 18, of 29 Plum Ave., Meriden, Conn., for malicious damage to motor vehicle, B&E vehicle/boat night time for felony.

12:18 p.m. Mercury Dr. B&E motor vehicle.

2:19 p.m. Maple Ave. Accident with injury.

5:24 p.m. Church Rd. Vandalism.

8:14 p.m. Grove Meadow Ln. Medical call.

9:20 p.m. Raymond Ave. Disturbance.

10:59 p.m. Jacobson Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

Sunday, July 30

12:27 a.m. Latura St. Disturbance.

8:10 a.m. Slocum Meadow Ln. Suspicious person/MV.

9:51 a.m. Millwood Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

1:07 p.m. Fox Hill Rd., B&E motor vehicle.

3:09 p.m. Audubon Dr./North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

5:17 p.m. Francis Ave./Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

6:18 p.m. Arrested, Francisco Rodriguez, 68, of 59 Evelyn St., Apt. 501, Worcester, for receive stolen property +$250, larceny over $250.

7:09 p.m. Plainfield Ave. Dispute.

8:45 p.m. Fisher St. Suspicious person/MV.

8:54 p.m. Gordon Rd. B&E attempted.

10:05 p.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:20 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, July 31

3:47 a.m. Edgewater Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

5:15 a.m. Bumblebee Cir. Disturbance.

7:08 a.m. Main St. B&E commercial.

7:25 a.m. Lake St./Hartford Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

10:37 a.m. Maple Ave. Vandalism.

1:18 p.m. Worthington Ave. B&E residential

1:34 p.m. South St. Well-being check.

4:07 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

5:33 p.m. Forest Hill Dr. identity theft.

6:43 p.m. Ryan Rd. Larceny.

7:00 p.m. Berkshire Rd. Identity theft.

7:37 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.

10:12 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

10:52 p.m. South Quinsigamond Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

1:33 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

2:14 a.m. Arrested, Jorge L. Morales, 42, of 45 Freeland St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for oper MV with license suspended/revoked, OUI liquor, reckless operation of motor vehicle.

11:38 a.m. Eastern Point Dr. Medical call.

4:45 p.m. Arrested, Earline G. Perras, 53, of 7 Hawthorne St., Millbury, for possession of Class A substance.

6:11 p.m. Lake St. Preserve the peace.

9:01 p.m. Old Mill Rd. Robbery.

11:04 p.m. Redland St. Suspicious person/MV.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

4:19 a.m. Wingate St. Parking violation.

6:03 a.m. Arrested, Nicole M. Laplume, 34, of 5 Parker St., Worcester, for possession Class B substance, larceny under $250; and Shawn E. Clayton, 34, of 20 Svea St., Apt. 3G, Worcester, for possession Class B substance, oper MV with license suspended/revoked, no inspection sticker.

7:57 a.m. Main St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

8:41 a.m. Bow St. Suspicious person/MV.

1:22 p.m. Grafton St. Larceny.

1:40 p.m. Harrington Ave./Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

2:52 p.m. Smith Rd. Threats.

3:24 p.m. Angela Ave. Threats.

5:56 p.m. Boston Tpke. Preserve the peace.

Thursday, Aug. 3

12:13 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

1:36 a.m. Eaglehead Terr. Suspicious person/MV.

3:53 a.m. Gulf St. Suspicious person/MV.

5:39 a.m. Ladyslipper Dr. Animal complaint.

10:00 a.m. Lakeside Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

11:45 a.m. Arrested, Lysa M. Graves, 47, homeless, for possession Class E substance, warrant.

12:44 p.m. Arrested, Daniel J. Hall, 39, of 214 East Mountain St., Worcester, on warrant.

4:04 p.m. Main St. Larceny.

6:11 p.m. Janet Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

6:39 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Vandalism.

11:11 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

Friday, Aug. 4

1:00 a.m. Main St. Dispute.

2:21 a.m. Harrington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

3:43 a.m. Dewey Rd./Oregon Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

4:29 a.m. Mercury Dr./Saturn. Suspicious person/MV.

6:25 a.m. Gulf St. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.