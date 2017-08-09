Southborough police log, Aug. 11 edition

Southborough

Wednesday, July 12

12:14 a.m. An officer responded with the Fire Department to investigate a fire alarm activation at a Boston Road residence.

12:32 a.m. An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious motor vehicle that was parked outside of a Turnpike Road business. The officer reported back that the vehicle and the operator checked out ok.

5:04 a.m. An officer removed a road hazard (tractor trailer tire) from Turnpike Road.

5:22 a.m. A motorist from Marlborough, MA was issued a Criminal Application for Speeding and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

7:10 a.m. An officer investigated a complaint of a wire down in the area of Pine Hill Road. The wire was located and Verizon was notified.

8:45 a.m. An officer took a vandalism report (smashed mailbox) from a Sears Road resident.

9:04 a.m. An officer took a larceny report from the Southborough Medical Group on Newton Street. A large amount of copper wire was stolen from a work site at the business. The responding officer took a report, and the Detective unit is investigating the theft. (More information to be released, shortly).

9:07 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Cordaville Road.

10:18 a.m. A medical was reported at the Fay School on Main Street.

1:00 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Lynbrook Road residence.

1:22 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Breakneck Hill Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

2:05 p.m. Officers investigated an abandoned 9-1-1 call from a Turnpike Road business.

2:26 p.m. Court paperwork was served to a Turnpike Road resident.

5:05 p.m. An officer investigated a traffic complaint on Turnpike Road.

6:15 p.m. A lost dog was found and reunited with its owner at the police station.

6:23 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Marlboro Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

Thursday, July 13

1:41 a.m. A medical was reported at an Old Harry Road residence.

8:33 a.m. Officers responded to Southville Road to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The responding officers reported back negative findings.

10:25 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

10:49 a.m. An officer took a larceny report from a Cordaville Road business. The theft is currently under investigation at this time.

11:23 a.m. Officers responded to the Turnpike Road area to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The responding officers reported back negative findings.

11:25 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Cordaville Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

5:09 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

7:09 p.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Turnpike Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

Friday, July 14

12:35 a.m. A motorist from Worcester, MA was issued a Criminal Application for Unsafe Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

6:14 a.m. A motorist from Lunenburg, MA was issued a Criminal Application for Attaching Plates; Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle; and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

8:39 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Carriage Hill Circle residence.

11:27 a.m. Officers investigated a 9-1-1 hang-up at a Barn Lane residence.

12:24 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

3:12 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Main Street residence.

7:23 p.m. Officers assisted Framingham Police in their search for a missing male party. The individual was later located in Framingham.

7:56 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Skylar Drive residence.

9:52 p.m. A motorist from Uxbridge, MA was issued a Criminal Application for Speeding and Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License.

Saturday, July 15

12:08 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

8:07 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Turnpike Road business.

9:12 a.m. An officer investigated a parking complaint on Oregon Road.

1:42 p.m. An officer investigated a parking complaint on Deerfoot Road.

6:47 p.m. A medical was reported at a Carriage Hill Circle residence.

9:07 p.m. Officers investigated a B&E to Lisaken Salon on Turnpike Road. Unknown suspect(s) smashed a window and gained entrance to the business. The business owner reported that items were taken from inside. The B&E is currently under investigation by the Detective Unit, and we ask that anyone with information to contact Det. Keith Nichols at (508) 485-2121. Thank you.

11:23 p.m. An officer took a suspicious person report from a Liberty Drive resident. The resident reported that a male party had just walked through their property. The responding officer reported back negative findings.

Sunday, July 16

12:37 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

12:45 a.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

4:41 a.m. An officer responded with the Fire Department to a fire alarm activation at a Madison Place residence.

11:19 a.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Nichols Street residence.

11:34 a.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint on Marlboro Road.

11:52 a.m. Officers investigated a barking dog complaint on Ledge Hill Road.

2:29 p.m. Officers assisted a disabled motorist on Turnpike Road.

3:50 p.m. An officer investigated a report of three suspicious males walking through a Pine Hill Drive business. The individuals were located and checked out ok.

4:10 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Glenwood Road residence.

7:58 p.m. Officers conducted a well-being check at a Turnpike Road residence.

8:44 p.m. Southborough police responded with Framingham Police to Wendy’s restaurant (in Framingham), after a fight involving 8-10 males was reported to Framingham Police. The responding officers reported back that the individuals had left the area.

8:50 p.m. Southborough police provided mutual aid to Westborough Police, in their search for a possible suicidal male in the area of Main Street. The officers later cleared with negative findings.

10:16 p.m. Officers responded to Framingham Road to investigate a report of an erratic operator in the area. The responding officers reported back negative findings.

Monday, July 17

1:46 a.m. An officer on patrol checked on a suspicious vehicle parked on William Colleary Lane. The officer reported back that the vehicle and the operator checked out ok.

9:00 a.m. Officers investigated a two car, motor vehicle accident on Cordaville Road. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

12:21 p.m. Officers investigated a one car, motor vehicle accident on Coslin Drive. No injuries were reported at the scene of the accident.

12:29 p.m. Officers responded to Cordaville Road to investigate a report of a fight in the area of Richards Road. The responding officers located the parties involved, and determined that the incident was only verbal in nature. No charges were filed, and both parties left the area.

12:45 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Foley Drive residence.

1:18 p.m. Officers investigated a burglar alarm at a Parmenter Road residence.

2:18 p.m. An officer took an identity theft report from a town resident.

3:02 p.m. A medical was reported at a Turnpike Road business.

5:11 p.m. An officer took a report of a possible scam from a town resident.

6:40 p.m. Officers investigated a noise complaint on Lovers Lane.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.