Westborough police log, Aug. 11 edition

Westborough

Monday, July 31

6:27 a.m. Flanders Rd. Suspicious auto.

8:26 a.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint.

11:31 a.m. Robin Rd. Assault.

11:51 a.m. Computer Dr. Larceny.

12:47 p.m. W Main St./O’Neil Dr. Traffic/motor vehicle.

3:15 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious auto.

4:49 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious activity.

7:20 p.m. Bowman Ln./Rev Thomas Hooker Rd. Accident property damage.

8:49 p.m. Research Dr. Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7:12 a.m. Turnpike Rd./E Main St. Accident property damage.

7:36 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Park St. Accident property damage.

8:56 a.m. Friberg Pkwy. Accident – hit & run.

12:42 p.m. Computer Dr. Accident – hit & run.

3:02 p.m. Jennings Rd. Trespassing.

3:34 p.m. Oak St. Disturbance (general).

6:18 p.m. E Main St. Accident property damage.

6:22 p.m. Computer Dr. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

1:06 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto.

1:44 a.m. E Main St. Suspicious auto.

8:20 a.m. Milk St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

10:43 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

12:26 p.m. Technology Dr. Accident property damage.

5:05 p.m. Fisher St./Mill Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

6:09 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

6:41 p.m. Fruit St. Road/tree/wires.

Thursday, Aug. 3

1:28 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

8:09 a.m. Smith Pkwy. Suspicious person.

9:21 a.m. Lyman St. Suspicious activity.

12:06 p.m. W Main St. Parking violation/complaint.

1:20 p.m. Computer Dr. Larceny.

4:00 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

4:52 p.m. Endicott Dr. Well-being check.

5:28 p.m. E Main St. Accident property damage.

8:47 p.m. Chauncy St. Suspicious activity.

10:51 p.m. Appleseed Dr. Well-being.

Friday, Aug. 4

12:42 a.m. Eli Whitney St. Suspicious person.

12:50 a.m. Lyman St. Suspicious auto.

7:28 a.m. Charlestown Meadows Dr. Well-being check.

11:17 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

4:59 p.m. West Park Dr. Accident – hit & run.

9:44 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

9:48 p.m. Blake St. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, Aug. 5

2:50 a.m. Arrested, Venkatesh Kurakula, 27, of 1300 Worcester Rd., Apt. 406, Framingham, for operating under the influence of liquor, failure to stop for police officer while op MV, operating recklessly so as to endanger, negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation.

11:50 a.m. Computer Dr. Accident – hit & run.

1:08 p.m. Bertis Adams Way. Road/tree/wires.

5:38 p.m. Charlestown Meadows Dr. Vandalism.

8:00 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Accident property damage.

11:38 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

Sunday, Aug. 6

3:42 a.m. E Main St. Suspicious person.

5:54 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Suspicious auto.

9:51 a.m. Computer Dr. Disturbance (general).

10:18 a.m. Computer Dr. Threats made.

12:18 p.m. South St. Disturbance (general).

4:46 p.m. Arrested, Megan O. Novaco, 25, of 6 Arrowhead Cir., Chelmsford, on failure to appear warrant (default).

10:31 p.m. Mayberry Dr. Disturbance (general).

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.