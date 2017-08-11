Friday, August 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Dinner to kick off Spirit of Shrewsbury Fall Festival Sept. 9

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Parade Grand Marshal Laurie Hogan (Photo/submitted)

Shrewsbury – Every year a grand marshal is chosen to kick off the parade for the Spirit of Shrewsbury Fall Festival. A celebratory dinner to honor 2017 Grand Marshal Laurie I. Hogan will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Italian American Victory Club, 26 Dewey Road, Shrewsbury. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and music at 6:30 p.m. Award presentations will be made.  The emcee for the evening will be Capt. Sean Lawlor of the Shrewsbury Fire Department. Tickets are $20 per person for buffet dinner; cash bar.

Contacts for ticket availability by Friday, Sept. 1, are Maria Smith, Maria Smith Realty, 415 Boston Turnpike, Suite 308B, 508-845-9974 or Town Hall (Angela Snell, Parks & Rec. Dept.) or the Shrewsbury Senior Center (Sharon Yager).

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=91756

Posted by on Aug 11 2017. Filed under Neighbors in the news, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Allen: Haha I can’t feel too sorry for a bunch of dumb birds becoming road kill. Plus, why are geese so great?...
  • Ken Kormanak: Great restoration of your tank in Northborough. Its also good to know that the Collings Foundation has...
  • Bruce Tretter: Helping people and doing it in a manner that genuinely puts them at ease is what Gary does best. You...
  • Jim Bagdon: Abrams Company of the United States Army Brotherhood of Tankers would like to send a special thanks Larry...
  • Robbin Miller: What a wonderful program to promote literacy and connection in your neighborhood. After reading the...

Recently Added