Dinner to kick off Spirit of Shrewsbury Fall Festival Sept. 9

Shrewsbury – Every year a grand marshal is chosen to kick off the parade for the Spirit of Shrewsbury Fall Festival. A celebratory dinner to honor 2017 Grand Marshal Laurie I. Hogan will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Italian American Victory Club, 26 Dewey Road, Shrewsbury. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and music at 6:30 p.m. Award presentations will be made. The emcee for the evening will be Capt. Sean Lawlor of the Shrewsbury Fire Department. Tickets are $20 per person for buffet dinner; cash bar.

Contacts for ticket availability by Friday, Sept. 1, are Maria Smith, Maria Smith Realty, 415 Boston Turnpike, Suite 308B, 508-845-9974 or Town Hall (Angela Snell, Parks & Rec. Dept.) or the Shrewsbury Senior Center (Sharon Yager).