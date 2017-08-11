Ford G. Tingley, 81, of Westborough

Westborough – Ford G. Tingley, 81, of Westborough, formerly of Natick, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at the Knollwood Nursing Center in West Boylston. He was the beloved husband of Josephine F. (Fitzpatrick) Tingley, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.

Born in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Hulbert L and Naomi (Brasier) Tingley. After graduating in the Taunton High School class of 1954, he attended the Industrial Technical School of Boston for two years before proudly serving as a medic in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959.

Mr. Tingley was a Natick resident for over 22 years before moving to Westborough in 1992. Prior to retirement, he worked as a mechanical designer for over 20 years.

He had a passion to sing, especially for all the residences at the Knollwood Nursing Center. He was a member of the Barbershop Quartet in Framingham and a choir member at St. Patrick’s Church in Natick and St. Luke’s Parish in Westborough. Besides his talent to sing, he loved gardening, planting flowers, and painting nature scenes.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Sharon M. Edwards and her husband Lee of Rutland, Shawn A. Tingley and his wife Simonne (Jadron) of Batavia, Ill., Vincent J. Tingley and his wife Sally (Crane) of Natick, and Ellen E. Foster and her husband Keith of Natick; two sisters, Myrtle (Levesque) Brinnard of Attleboro and Lorna Rowan of Texas; 10 grandchildren, Lauren Edwards, Ryan Edwards, Lyndra Bastian and her husband, Ryan, Brieanne Tingley, Christopher Tingley, Brian Tingley, Megan Tingley Justin Foster, Emma Foster, and Rachel Foster; his great-grandson, Grayson Bastian; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his 8-year-old son, Carl G. Tingley, who died in 1970; his brothers, Carl and Lloyd Tingley; and his sister, Norma Cloggston.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Natick. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Ford’s memory to the Westborough Food Pantry, PO Box 502, Westborough, MA 01581, or the St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 W. Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home.