Grafton Community Television welcomes new video producer

Grafton – Grafton Community Television welcomed Jack Kelly as a new certified producer for Grafton’s cable access station.

A 2017 graduate of Grafton High School, Jack will attend Quinsigamond Community College in the fall. He is the son of Michael and Lisa Kelly of Grafton.

He has already started producing programs for Grafton Community Television, featuring a 30-minute movie review show called “Grafton Movie Theater” with his co-host Evan O’Malley.

According to Kris McMullin, GCTV public access coordinator, “Jack was an excellent student, very enthusiastic. And he brought with him a very good background from his Grafton High School media classes.”

Student projects will be featured on Charter Channel 191/Channel 34.