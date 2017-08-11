Live from Grafton Common, it’s ‘Ask the Geezers’

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Grafton – Topics got as hot as the humid temperature Aug. 3 when Grafton Community Television (GCTV) presented a 90-minute live cablecast of its popular program “Ask the Geezers” from the historic Grafton Common. Stationed in front of the iconic gazebo were the show hosts Bob DeToma, Jim Gallagher and Rick Schultze.

Before getting interrupted by his co-hosts, DeToma recalled that the last time GCTV had broadcast live at the location was in 2008 with “2 Guys Who Like To Talk.” Most of this year’s guests have strong ties to Grafton Common.

First to take the guest seat was Carol Dauphinals, whose family has owned the Grafton Country Store for the past three years. The store was founded in the early-1980s. She and her husband Craig were born and raised in Grafton along with their four daughters, all of whom work at the gift shop and café. Dauphinals explained that she grew up four houses away from the store. Ice cream was added to the café menu two years ago.

“We want to consider ourselves a venue for the neighborhood,” she said. “It’s not just a gift shop; it’s an experience.”

The topic turned to politics with their next guest, state Sen. Michael Moore, D-Millbury. Gallagher noted that Moore was recently named senate chair of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security. Gallagher added that even with a busy work schedule, Moore finds time to attend community events and mingle with his Grafton constituents.

The discussion ranged from Grafton memories to local and state politics when Gallagher introduced their next guest George Peterson Jr. as “an icon in this town.” Recently retired as commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Fish & Game, Peterson served on the Grafton Planning Board, as a selectman, and state representative for the 9th Worcester district. Peterson reminisced about frequenting Grafton Common with his high school buddies and them getting nicknamed “the Common fence jerks.”

“This community is phenomenal,” Peterson said of Grafton. “It always has been and always will be.”

Crossing the street to take the guest seat next was Jay Hunter, owner of Hunter’s Grille & Tap at The Grafton Inn. Constructed in 1805, the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and included in the Grafton Common Historic District. Gallagher told Hunter, “You’ve maintained the integrity of the common. It’s a great addition.” Hunter invited the geezers to broadcast their show from his business.

Pepperoni Express owner Lakis “Lucky” Theoharis approached the guest seat carrying a special delivery of pizzas for the show hosts. While sampling pizza, the hosts commended Theoharis for his donations to many community events. His business recently served free pizza to hundreds of guests of the 12th annual Night Out at the Grafton Police Headquarters.

“I’m happy to do it,” Theoharis said. “I appreciate people who are involved with the community.”

Another guest crossing the street was Beth Gallaway, director of the Grafton Public Library, which she described as “a great gig.” Before singing “Sweet Baby James” while playing a ukulele, Gallaway spoke about the state recently awarding the town a Provisional Construction Grant from the state-funded Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program – through a wait list.

“We’re 16 on a waiting list of 24 libraries,” she said.

Gallagher introduced that evening’s final guest as “one of our biggest fans”: Michael Marcy, director of local programming for Charter 3. The hosts expressed gratitude for the efforts of Marcy and Charter Communications for partnering with GCTV to present the live broadcast. The GCTV partnership with Charter’s mobile access van also took place last summer at Mill Villages Park in South Grafton.

“I applaud the enthusiasm that you guys have,” Marcy told the geezers.

The show ended with Schultze sharing that the hosts would like to do another live broadcast in September in South Grafton.

For scheduling information about “Ask the Geezers” and other GCTV programs, visit graftontv.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/graftontv.

(Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.)