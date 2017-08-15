Tuesday, August 15th, 2017 | Posted by

Antique puzzle exhibit at Briarwood Gallery beginning Sept. 3

One of the hand-cut wood puzzles to be exhibited (Photo/submitted)

Region The Briarwood Community will feature an exhibition of hand-cut wood jigsaw puzzles dating back nearly 200 years from the private collection of Briarwood resident Bob Armstrong. “The Wonderful World of Wood Puzzles: An Exhibition of Hand Cut Wood Jigsaw Puzzles,” will be on display at the Gallery of Briarwood, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, Sunday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Nov. 2.

An opening reception will take place Sunday, Sept. 3, from 2 – 4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

The Gallery at Briarwood is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups and those wishing to visit on weekends may make arrangements by contacting Anita Thomas at 508-852-9007 or amthomas@briarwoodsl.com.

