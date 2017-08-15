EBT cards now accepted at Marlborough Farmers Market

Marlborough – Marlborough residents have noticed the white and blue tents that sprout up on Main Street’s Union Common each Tuesday afternoon for the Marlborough Farmers Market.

“Now community members who use the state’s EBT program can utilize the market each week from state-approved market vendors at Marlborough’s market adhering to our goal to bring the farm to ALL tables. We have a few vendors who are accepting EBT cards creating an improved inclusive market,” stated Marlborough’s Program Coordinator Leanne Cordischi.

Bringing the farm to ALL tables is one piece of the two-part mission of the Marlborough Farmers Market. Finding vendors to bring affordable and quality fish, meat, cheese, eggs, milk, produce, bread and honey from local farms was a large planning consideration. Designed with intended variety, it is the market’s goal to draw attendees to each week’s market to find tasteful and fresh products from local farms and orchards to make great and affordable meals at their dinner tables. In securing the market vendors, it was also important to include produce and honey vendors such as Harpers Farm, Heirloom Harvest Community Farm and Peg’s Preserves that accept WIC and Senior Farmers Market coupons distributed to qualifying candidates each July.

New to the market, Heirloom Harvest Community Farm is one of the state’s certified vendors who accepts EBT cards. Qualifying customers are now able to utilize SNAP benefits through their EBT card, which can be used on all the vegetables, fruits, and food-producing plants sold at the Heirloom Harvest stall.

“A great benefit is that customers will earn HIP (Healthy Incentives Program) benefits dollar-for-dollar on every purchase, up to their household maximum. If a customer spends $20 with Heirloom Harvest, they will get $20 back into their account automatically to use on any SNAP-eligible products at any store, up to $40 per month for households of 1-2; $60 for 3-5; and $80 for households of six or more. What better reason is there to shop at the Marlborough Farmers Market,” said Heirloom Harvest Market Manager Ariel Kingsley.

Harpers Farm, another great Marlborough market produce vendor will soon have the same capability.

“It’s exciting to see the growth of the farmers market this year. It brings so much to our residents, especially to those with limited transportation because they can walk to it. Access to fresh farm-raised fruits and vegetables is so important to a healthy diet and the market really encourages this with lots of delicious choices,” said Marlborough resident Debbee Stone.

Another component of the market’s mission was to build community. Now seven weeks into the market, customers have built great relationships with the vendors. Weekly customers come to the market asking for Buddy the egg man or Cameo the pasta lady. This community element has also reached the farmers and crafters. Friendships among vendors is building and they are quick to cross-promote each other’s food and crafts. With a warm smile, Peg from Peg’s Preserves is happy to tell you which of her spices work well with Sven’s Fresh Direct fish. Sarah from Harpers Farm is delighted to tell you how Sap Castle Farm’s maple syrup drizzled over her farm’s blueberries and raspberries brings out a distinct and decadent flavor. Farmers and vendors readily inform customers of great new recipes to try and prepare their offerings.

“It’s located in the heart of the city, and for three-and-a-half hours each Tuesday you can come down to this patch of green, listen to music, pick a few vegetables, and grab some eggs taken from the hen house just hours before,” stated Mayor Arthur Vigeant.

Despite some wet summer weather, the market vendors and musicians return each week with great unique crafts and an expanding variety of harvested fruits and vegetables, including watermelon later this summer.

The 2017 Marlborough Tuesday Farmers Market will run through Sept. 26 from 2:30 – 6 p.m. Music sponsored by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors can be heard at the market from 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday. For more information, contact Cordischi at lcordishi@marlborough-ma.gov or 774-463-9517.